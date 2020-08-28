SiliconArts Launches RayCore Path-Series, The GPU for Photo-realistic Graphics

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"The RayCore MC-Series utilizes SiliconArts' unique implementation of path tracing GPU algorithms to deliver a scalable 3D GPU rendering core. The RayCore MC-Series provides over 300 million path tracing Rays/sec/mm² with power dissipation as low as 5 million Rays/sec/mW in advanced semiconductor manufacturing technology. When complemented by an optimized caching methodology the core's silicon compute efficiency reduces bus bandwidth and DDR transfers for constrained systems.
"RayCore MC makes real-time path tracing easy and quick to realize, which has not been practical in gaming or other real-time video applications due to the high computational requirements," said SiliconArts CEO Hyung-Min Yoon. "SiliconArts has perfected a very efficient architecture for path tracing that is sufficient to introduce ray tracing to mobile devices, AR, VR, and other battery powered devices. With RayCore MC GPUs, gamers will be able to easily enjoy photorealistic high-quality graphics from the cloud, desktop, mobile and wearable devices."
The RayCore MC-Series is ready for evaluation in FPGA, initial SOC devices are expected in 2021, contact for details.
Estimate based on scaling 22nm GF developed design results to 5 nm TSMC design."
https://www.techpowerup.com/271479/...h-series-the-gpu-for-photo-realistic-graphics
