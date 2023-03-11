Silicon Valley Bank Collapses, Causes Concern Within Tech Industry, Roku Divulges its SVB Investments

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,727
Big Impact on Big Tech and Start Ups

“It remains to be seen how many more companies will be affected by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. News outlets are today reporting that Roblox Corporation, Rocket Lab and Vice Media are SVB customers. Financial analysts are keeping an eye on the resulting fallout, and predictions have been posited regarding the fragile status of certain banking groups. The US Federal Reserve, as well as other international central banks, have sharply raised interest rates and borrowing costs in attempts to dampen the effects of inflation. This has had a knock-on effect on the bond market - portfolios decline in value as interest rates rise.”

1678559467431.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/305778/...ch-industry-roku-divulges-its-svb-investments
 
Last edited:
Twisted Kidney

Twisted Kidney

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
3,856
That's a lot of uninsured deposits. I wonder what the FDIC managed to seize.

Never keep your wealth in a bank.
 
S

sleepeeg3

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2004
Messages
5,305
erek said:
Also they to be hiring at svb: https://svb.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/svbank
Click to expand...
They were hiring. They had over $50B withdrawn. They weren't expecting that. Wonder who was behind it?

Banks suck (spending hours today trying to close an account), but an FDIC insured account is one of the safest place to store your fiat. Banks will still steal your money through inflation, though.

There must have been some gambling like interest returns at SVB to have all these companies deposit their money there.

Reminder to pay attention to where you are storing/investing your money.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top