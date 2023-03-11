Silicon Valley Bank Collapses, Causes Concern Within Tech Industry, Roku Divulges its SVB Investments

Theyhiring. They had over $50B withdrawn. They weren't expecting that. Wonder who was behind it?Banks suck (spending hours today trying to close an account), but an FDIC insured account is one of the safest place to store your fiat. Banks will still steal your money through inflation, though.There must have been some gambling like interest returns at SVB to have all these companies deposit their money there.Reminder to pay attention to where you are storing/investing your money.