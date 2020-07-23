Silicon Power 1TB SATA 2.5" SSD A55 $87, 2TB $190 (Amazon & NE)

Not the greatest performer (what SATA drive is?) but would be good for a steam library
TLC
No DRAM
3 Year Warranty
Info:
https://www.silicon-power.com/web/product-271
A55_front_1TB.jpg

$87 Amazon Free ship with prime:
https://www.amazon.com/Silicon-Power-Performance-Internal-SP001TBSS3A55S25/dp/B07B4G19X3

$88 Newegg, and $2 shipping:
https://www.newegg.com/silicon-power-ace-a55-1tb/p/N82E16820301382

The 2TB is also on Newegg for $190 + $2 Shipping
https://www.newegg.com/silicon-power-ace-a55-2tb/p/N82E16820301419
 
