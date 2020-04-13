Silicon Graphics badge on Fractal Era ITX

Boil
So I currently have my Fractal Era ITX chassis built up:
ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Impact X570 mDTX mobo
AMD Ryzen R9 3900X CPU
Corsair H60 120mm AIO CPU cooler (with Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM fan)
32GB G.Skill Trident Z Neo RAM (2@16GB DDR4 DIMMs / 3600 MT/s / 16.16.16.36 / Samsung b-die)
Two 1TB Sabrent Rocket 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSDs
MSI GTX 1070 Sea Hawk X GPU (hybrid cooling / blower fan & 120mm AIO w/ Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM fan)
Corsair SF750 SFX PSU (750W / Platinum-rated)
Custom CableMod SFF cables (beta testing these)
This is the Cobalt (blue) model, which instantly reminded me of the Glory Days of the Silicon Graphics workstations...!
Slightly odd shape, jewel-tone blue color; perfect for a modern day spin on a 1990's Silicon Graphics workstation...!
So I searched about & found a dude in Scotland who sells a whole lot of old Silicon Graphics stuff...
The question is, which position to go with...?!?
