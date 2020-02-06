Silent, passive or nearly passive large ATX case

I’ve tinkering with the idea of making a new build. Probably a Ryzen 3800x or better with a full size ATX or EATX x570 board, re-use my 1080ti along with soundcard, hard drives, etc.



I’ll be going for one of those bulky air cooler if possible and run 1-2 CPU fans at low speed rather than use another AIO (I find them to be noisy).



I was one of the fools who put down money for the NSG S0 that never went into production. Checking out Monsterlaboo’s The First, it looks okay, but can only take Mini ATX and is quite size constrained.



Anyone with experience could recommend a larger case that is passive and fanless or can operate with just one fan? Much appreciated.