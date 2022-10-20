Silent Hill f (spin-off)

Silent Hill f will deliver a “completely new story set in 1960's Japan” which will be written by the main mind behind the cult visual novel 'Higurashi When They Cry' and other 'When They Cry' titles (Japanese visual novels dealing with murder mysteries, psychological and supernatural horror)...the game is being developed by Korean-based studio NeoBards, who are mainly known as a port house as well as the developer of recent Resident Evil multiplayer titles like Resident Evil Resistance and Re:Verse...



