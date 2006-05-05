Silent Hill 4 control problem

AeriaGloris

I am trying to control Silent Hill 4 for the PC with an xbox 360 controller.
I want to use the left thumbstick for movement and the right one to contol the camera. The left thubstick works fine but the game doesn't seem to see the right one.

I have the latest XBCD 360 drivers installed. As you can see below it detects all the buttons and both thumbsticks.



The two red bars are the analouge inputs for the trigger buttons, which i have disabled.

The right thumbtick works fine in 1964 (an n64 emulator), but not in Silent Hill.

Does anyone know how to fix this?
 
Firebomb

sorry this isnt helping.. maybe that game doesnt have it programed it in the control scheme.


do u like the controller? i was thinking about getting one.
 
AeriaGloris

The conroller is great, very high quality and fits in the hand nicely. The only problem is limited game support. Just make sure you install the 3rd party XBCD drivers, they are much better than the ones included with the controller.
 
The18thLetter

That's one of the problems with the SH4 port for the PC.

It's terrible, and offers limited gamepad compatibility (sp? lol).
 
texuspete00

Hmm.. that's weird. I just read a review at gamespot for this game yesterday being that the game was 5.90 at gogamer and I was already ordering stuff. The review just said be sure to bring your dual analog controller along and you'd be good. Hope my PS2 controller works ok.
 
Armenius

Armenius

1630084399338.png


Good news, OP who is long gone! The GOG version of Silent Hill 4 now has support for all modern controllers! Along with some other Konami games.

https://www.gog.com/news/konami_games_on_gogcom_receive_a_controller_support_update
https://www.gog.com/game/silent_hill_4_the_room
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

