Silent Hill 4 control problem

I am trying to control Silent Hill 4 for the PC with an xbox 360 controller.I want to use the left thumbstick for movement and the right one to contol the camera. The left thubstick works fine but the game doesn't seem to see the right one.I have the latest XBCD 360 drivers installed. As you can see below it detects all the buttons and both thumbsticks.The two red bars are the analouge inputs for the trigger buttons, which i have disabled.The right thumbtick works fine in 1964 (an n64 emulator), but not in Silent Hill.Does anyone know how to fix this?