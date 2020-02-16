Silent heatsink Opteron 6300 series

B

bellocarico

n00b
Joined
Sep 10, 2019
Messages
11
Hi here, I've just go a Supermicro H8DGi-F motherboard with dual sockets G34
1581846213120.png

I also got 2x opteron 6380 (115TDP) and I'm now looking for silent CPU cooling options what would fit and perform well.
According to this page: https://www.quietpc.com/opteron-coolers
Socket F (1207) / C32 and G34 have exactly the same connector, so two screw holes placed at the same distance.
This indirectly tells me that the heat-sinks for the 3 sockets above are more or less interchangeable.
There is one thing that still puzzles me: Most of the heat-sinks I see for 1207/C32 assume a square CPU shape where the Opteron 6300 are instead rectangular, so worried about not cooling the CPU surface properly.

1581846051922.png
1581846070928.png

Do you have any tip on what to look for/consider when choosing a silent heat-sink for the G34 socket? Perhaps any specific brand/model?
Being a dual CPU E-ATX motherboard where I'll be installing external GPU and RAID controller, the heat-sink dimension is key. I'd say something vertical with single/double 92mm PWM fan would be perfect but perhaps 120mm *could* fit as well.
Finally I'm also concerned about the "length" of the heat-sinks rather than the width e.g. the two heat-sinks touching each other.

Many thanks!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top