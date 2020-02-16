Silent heatsink Opteron 6300 series

bellocarico
Hi here, I've just go a Supermicro H8DGi-F motherboard with dual sockets G34
I also got 2x opteron 6380 (115TDP) and I'm now looking for silent CPU cooling options what would fit and perform well.
According to this page: https://www.quietpc.com/opteron-coolers
Socket F (1207) / C32 and G34 have exactly the same connector, so two screw holes placed at the same distance.
This indirectly tells me that the heat-sinks for the 3 sockets above are more or less interchangeable.
There is one thing that still puzzles me: Most of the heat-sinks I see for 1207/C32 assume a square CPU shape where the Opteron 6300 are instead rectangular, so worried about not cooling the CPU surface properly.
Do you have any tip on what to look for/consider when choosing a silent heat-sink for the G34 socket? Perhaps any specific brand/model?
Being a dual CPU E-ATX motherboard where I'll be installing external GPU and RAID controller, the heat-sink dimension is key. I'd say something vertical with single/double 92mm PWM fan would be perfect but perhaps 120mm *could* fit as well.
Finally I'm also concerned about the "length" of the heat-sinks rather than the width e.g. the two heat-sinks touching each other.
Many thanks!
