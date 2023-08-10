Silent Base 802 Fan Controller (3 pin) with PWM Fans?

Dopefabulous
Hello,
I might need the community’s input on my question as I am getting contradictory answers on Reddit and YouTube.
Question:
The Silent Base 802 has a fan speed switch on front of the case which changes the speed of fans connected to the fan controller (hub). Unfortunately the fan controller only has three pins connectors. The fan speed switch on front of the case itself has 4 settings (3- high speed, 2-medium speed, 1 - slow speed, and auto). Auto is set by the fan curve in bios which is possible because the fan controller has a pwm wire that needs to be connected to the MB pwm header. So my question is would pwm fans works as intended given that the fan controller only has three pin connectors? Thank you in advance!
