Significant-Change Location Service not working properly on iOS 15

We’re expiriencing problems with the location service since the release of iOS 15. We’re mainly using the «Significant-Change Location Service » to get updates if someone moved some distance. For users with iOS 14 or lower, everything seems to work normally.



The behavior under iOS 15 is extremely strange. For many users, it seems to work as before and there are regular location updates. For others, there is exactly one location update after the installation. For others, the location updates no longer work after 1-2 days.



I have two test devices that no longer receive location updates. If the device is restarted or the location services are turned off and on again, everything works again often again for a few hours or days and stops again.



At the moment we are also testing a new release. Where everything works fine in the simulator, but on real devices the location updates do not work either.



Does anyone have similar problems with iOS 15 and the Location Services or even a solution for the problem.