Signal strength drops when downloading

I'm using my desktop connected via Wi-Fi on 5GHz and I'm using a TP-Link Archer AX55 router and my Wifi card is a Fenvi Wifi 6e AX210. My ISP is Spectrum 300Mbps package.



I recently got it all set up and adjusting antennas to get the best signal quality I can get and I'm sitting at 85% right now and it's very stable. However I noticed that when I am doing a speed test or downloading a large file my signal percentage drops into the low 70%s, typically sitting at 72% until the download finishes and then it's back up to 85%.



My downloads are perfect and a little bit over 300Mbps so I'm not complaining about that at all but I'm just curious why my signal drops like it's doing



BTW.. The second that my signal strength drops I also see my link speed connection drop. For example when I'm at 85% signal it will show a link speed of 1Gbps but when it drops to 72% when downloading it shows link speed of 576Mbps