SIGIL - Unofficial 5th Episode for Original DOOM by John Romero

Mode13 said: .. you'll get that if your box version ever arrives did he include sigil_shreds.wad though? that one is ~150 megs because you play the game with the buckethead soundtrack. Significantly more fun that way.. you'll get that if your box version ever arrives Click to expand...

If you want the Buckethead music with the free WAD so you can play SIGIL with

Buckethead's absolutely incredible soundtrack, you can buy it

here:

Nope, you have to buy the soundtrack separately to get it. It's €6.66 and is linked under the free download at the top. From the README:Hello, and welcome to SIGIL, the unofficial episode 5 mod.SIGIL comes with these files:SIGIL.txtSIGIL.wadSIGIL_COMPAT.wadIf you paid for the fan boxes (Beast Box or Big Box) then you also have these:SIGIL_SHREDS.wadSIGIL_SHREDS_COMPAT.wadYou need a version of DOOM to run SIGIL. If you are NOT experienced with the variousflavors of DOOM then you will not need to use the SIGIL_COMPAT.wad andSIGIL_SHREDS_COMPAT.wad files.To play SIGIL, you need the DOOM.WAD file from the original DOOM or fromThe Ultimate DOOM. If one of these are installed, please note their location.You can get The Ultimate DOOM from Steam or GOG.com.If you are looking for the Buckethead MP3 soundtrack, you need to goto Buckethead's site: https://music.bucketheadpikes.com/album/sigil-soundtrack SIGIL merch is available here: https://www.romerogames.ie/shop