SIGIL - Unofficial 5th Episode for Original DOOM by John Romero

After killing the Spiderdemon at the end of E4M8 (Unto the Cruel), your next stop is Earth — you must save it from hellspawn that is causing unimaginable carnage. But Baphomet glitched the final teleporter with his hidden sigil whose eldritch power brings you to even darker shores of Hell. You fight through this stygian pocket of evil to confront the ultimate harbingers of Satan, then finally return to become Earth's savior. In summary, rip and tear!

The Beast Box of SIGIL includes the following:

A beautiful demonic over-sized box, inspired by the id Anthology™ box, individually numbered and signed personally by John Romero and featuring the artwork of Christopher Lovell.

A 16GB 3-1/2-inch floppy disk-themed USB that includes the free megawad data and extras.

A 2-disc booklet styled case that includes the free megawad data and full soundtrack by Buckethead and behind-the-scenes information on the original game and the megawad’s development.

A beautiful 8" x 10" art print signed by the illustrator, Christopher Lovell.

A SIGIL-themed coin.

A pewter statue of John Romero’s head on a spike.

An XL-sized SIGIL T-shirt.

2 stickers: 1 SIGIL and 1 Romero Games.

WARNING: This item is limited to TWO per customer. The Standard Edition of SIGIL includes the following:

A beautiful demonic standard-sized “big box” featuring the artwork of Christopher Lovell.

A 16GB 3 1/2-inch floppy disk themed USB that includes the free megawad data and extras.

A 2-disc jewel case that includes the free megawad data and soundtrack by Buckethead.

2 stickers: 1 SIGIL and 1 Romero Games.

Surprised to see no thread for this after the news Romero is working on a new game. SIGIL is a free megawad containing 9 maps to encase an entire episode for the original DOOM to be released some time in February 2019. Buckethead provides the soundtrack.Romero mentions that he wanted the episode to fit with the original DOOM, so there are no new textures or enemies and no source port features. The website currently offers just a single screenshot.He is working with Limited Run to offer two physical editions with loads of extras and a badass looking box. Only those who preorder from December 10 through December 24 will be able to get their hands on them.I put in an order for the Beast Box, myself. Love that floppy USB drive.