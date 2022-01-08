Sigh. Where do YOU think BitCoin is going?

Got ta admit, I'm feeling a bit down in the mouth. Gone through 3 months of sheer hell in my personal life; then we wound up cancelling Christmas dinner, because my 98 year old Mother was afraid of catching Omicron. My Christmas dinner was a pot of Macaroni and Cheese; it was all I had in the house.

(On the plus side, my Mother is still alive; born in '23, 10 years old at the height of the great depression, joined the military and fought in World War 2, raised 3 kids... an amazing life story.)



And the weather... we've had a constant stream of 'extreme cold warnings' from environment Canada. Here, on the bald Canadian Prairie, we were regularly seeing temps of -30 C and lower. By the way, Fahreinheit and Celsius are the same at -39 C; So if you think of -30C as - 30F, you're not far wrong. And that doesn't include the wind chill. And there's been a lot of wind. And then the power steering on my van blew out...



But, hey. My rig continued to mine faithfully away; and though I was kinda aware that BTC was falling, I wasn't too worried about it; crypto is often up, down and sideways, and I was otherwise distracted and unable to look at it. Well, that pressure is now off; and I'm able to look at it.



Good freaking Lord.



Two months ago, bitcoin was at $67,500; today, it's at $41,800. That's a huge drop, much more than any of the cyclical volatility we've come to expect. It makes me feel that something fundamental is occurring. It's almost like no one is buying bitcoin any more.



Historically, bitcoin has spent most of its life living between 5 and 10 thousand. It's only in the last 18 months that we've seen these record levels. What if these high bitcoin prices have been some weird artifact of Covid / unemployment / inflation, and now that things are sorting themselves out bitcoin is starting to fall back to its 'normal' price range?



Boy. That would be a bummer. (He said, grimly aware of the understatement.)



Forget about paying off the rig any time soon... ROI would be several years. And that doesn't factor in the Ethereum disappearance this year.



So where do YOU think bitcoin will go in the next 6 months? And why?



Please. Someone. Send me a shard of good news.....(!)



>Charlie