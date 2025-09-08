SiFive's New RISC-V IP Combines Scalar, Vector and Matrix Compute to Accelerate AI from the Far Edge IoT to the Data Center

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,357
""SiFive is investing to take advantage of the tremendous growth that is occurring in edge AI compute, innovating in markets that need more focus and optionality," said Pat Moorhead, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst, Moor Insights and Strategy. "The new SiFive Intelligence Gen 2 products bring several novel features that could solve real customer problems and bring solid solutions with unique methods of performance and efficiency."
Vector Processing Advantage
Vector engines process multiple data items in parallel, reducing instruction overhead and power consumption. SiFive's vector-based RISC-V IPs strike the right balance between efficiency, configurability and performance. Compared to traditional scalar only CPUs, vector CPUs can run AI models faster, with a smaller footprint and lower power consumption—ideal for edge AI applications.
Real-World Applications
Advanced AI Computation: From narrow to wide vector engines, to XM with a highly scalable Matrix engine, SiFive's 2nd Generation Intelligence IP offers customers a wide range of performance, area and power options within a single scalable ISA as AI permeates all markets and form factors.
Accelerator Control and Assist: All X-Series IPs can function as an Accelerator Control Unit (ACU), providing control and assist functions for a customer's accelerator engine via specialized co-processor interfaces (SSCI and VCIX). This allows customers to focus on data processing innovations at the platform level and simplifies the software stack.
Available Now
All five Intelligence Gen 2 products are available for licensing immediately, with first silicon expected in Q2 2026.
SiFive will showcase these new products at the AI Infra Summit in Santa Clara, Calif., from Sept. 9-11 in booth #908."
View: https://youtu.be/_oTL_8IV5Ho
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340788/...e-ai-from-the-far-edge-iot-to-the-data-center
Vector Processing Advantage
Vector engines process multiple data items in parallel, reducing instruction overhead and power consumption. SiFive's vector-based RISC-V IPs strike the right balance between efficiency, configurability and performance. Compared to traditional scalar only CPUs, vector CPUs can run AI models faster, with a smaller footprint and lower power consumption—ideal for edge AI applications.
Real-World Applications
Advanced AI Computation: From narrow to wide vector engines, to XM with a highly scalable Matrix engine, SiFive's 2nd Generation Intelligence IP offers customers a wide range of performance, area and power options within a single scalable ISA as AI permeates all markets and form factors.
Accelerator Control and Assist: All X-Series IPs can function as an Accelerator Control Unit (ACU), providing control and assist functions for a customer's accelerator engine via specialized co-processor interfaces (SSCI and VCIX). This allows customers to focus on data processing innovations at the platform level and simplifies the software stack.
Available Now
All five Intelligence Gen 2 products are available for licensing immediately, with first silicon expected in Q2 2026.
SiFive will showcase these new products at the AI Infra Summit in Santa Clara, Calif., from Sept. 9-11 in booth #908."
View: https://youtu.be/_oTL_8IV5Ho
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340788/...e-ai-from-the-far-edge-iot-to-the-data-center