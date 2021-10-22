SiFive Walks Away from Intel's Buyout Offer, Considers IPO

According to this report from Bloomberg News (paywall, but get 5 free articles before needing to sign up), SiFive has decided to walk away from Intel's 2 billion USD buy-out offer. According to the article, SiFive did not like the amount, but especially was uneasy about Intel's roadmap for integrating SiFive's technology into it's own products. SiFive is currently considering an IPO, or courting even larger companies for a buyout offer that would respect their product vision.
Learn more about SiFive and the RISC-V products they offer at their company website, https://www.sifive.com/.
