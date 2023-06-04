SiFive Gives its WorldGuard Security Model to the RISC-V Community

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,728
RISC-V! RISC-V! RISC-V!
“While WorldGuard has been exclusive to SiFive processors in the past, SiFive’s announcement last week revealed that it is contributing the security model to the RISC-V community. Specifically, SiFive has given its WorldGuard model to RISC-V International, the main body of the RISC-V community, which consists of over 3,500 members.
By doing this, SiFive has effectively bestowed RISC-V designers everywhere with a new means of significantly increasing security in their SoC designs—free of cost. According to SiFive, WorldGuard is interoperable with RISC-V designs and will require minimal to no redesign to integrate into most systems.
Pushing RISC-V Forward
At the end of the day, the RISC-V movement is only going to be as successful as its members will allow it to be. With SiFive contributing a new security model to the community, the company has lent a hand in further pushing RISC-V further and ensuring greater security and success for RISC-V moving forward.”
Source: https://www.allaboutcircuits.com/ne...guard-security-model-to-the-risc-v-community/
