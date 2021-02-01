SiDock@Home First Challenge (Feb 3 - 10)

pututu
[H]ard DCOTM x2
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2015
- Messages
- 1,998
Coming soon is the first SiDock@Home challenge starting on Feb 3rd, 3:15am ET. This project has two CPU applications: RxDock and CurieMarieDock (CMDock). CMDock runs on both Windows and Linux while the other only runs on Linux. No GPU application at this moment. This is another COVID project. Yes, I know. We hear the word COVID almost every second/minute/hour.....
To join, go to the SiDock homepage and click "join". Then search for our team [H]ard|OCP.
For individual stat, see free-dc site here.
Note: the average cpu run time for my 3950x at 3.5Ghz is less than 30 mins on average. The task deadline is 24hours but the system will limit a max of 128 tasks downloaded per client, so you would want to fill up your cache to the max as the supply of work units is not available on demand but comes in batches everyday, at least so far with the new research project corona_PLpro_v2.
Good luck and hope to see some participations here.
To join, go to the SiDock homepage and click "join". Then search for our team [H]ard|OCP.
For individual stat, see free-dc site here.
Note: the average cpu run time for my 3950x at 3.5Ghz is less than 30 mins on average. The task deadline is 24hours but the system will limit a max of 128 tasks downloaded per client, so you would want to fill up your cache to the max as the supply of work units is not available on demand but comes in batches everyday, at least so far with the new research project corona_PLpro_v2.
Good luck and hope to see some participations here.