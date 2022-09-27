Side fan mounting for Tempered glass cases / mid vs full-tower

Napoleon said:



Has anyone figured out any slick mounting/mod possibilities for this newer generation of cases with tempered glass side panels?



I'm looking at the Lian Li Lancool II or III series, Corsair airflow, Fractal pop air and any other mentioned in this

- I'd like to stick below $200 for the case



I'd rather have something with a mesh side or might even replace the glass with plexiglass so I can mod it.

- IMO - side fans blowing on a GPU are too effective when it comes to system temps



The cases I was looking at are all mid-towers, but I love how much room you have inside a full tower. The last I had was a Corsair 750D airflow which I loved. Any thoughts on getting a full tower and just modding it vs all of these airflow case versions?

- I don't want to miss out on modern case innovations, but like the old school side fan modding Hey everyone-Has anyone figured out any slick mounting/mod possibilities for this newer generation of cases with tempered glass side panels?I'm looking at the Lian Li Lancool II or III series, Corsair airflow, Fractal pop air and any other mentioned in this Gamers Nexus video - I'd like to stick below $200 for the caseI'd rather have something with a mesh side or might even replace the glass with plexiglass so I can mod it.- IMO - side fans blowing on a GPU are too effective when it comes to system tempsThe cases I was looking at are all mid-towers, but I love how much room you have inside a full tower. The last I had was a Corsair 750D airflow which I loved. Any thoughts on getting a full tower and just modding it vs all of these airflow case versions?- I don't want to miss out on modern case innovations, but like the old school side fan modding Click to expand...

Many of the case lines that offer tempered glass also have options for Standard metal panels which can easily be modded for fans with a 120 / 140mm whole saw and a drill. Some of them can be purchased right from manufacturer so I would check if the case you want (or have?) and manufacturer may offer it. Its also pretty easy to cut a large square shape in a metal side panel and then install a piece of the plastic side window type material and then drill holes in it for fans. This was something I did 20+ years ago to help cool my Voodoo 2'sEdit: and thinking about this further , most glass side panels are pretty simple square with 4 wholes for the thumb type screws to hold them in. You could use a large / thick piece of accrylic in the same size and drill 4 corner holes and then the fan wholes and you would be in business for pretty cheap. I