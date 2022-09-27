Side fan mounting for Tempered glass cases / mid vs full-tower

Napoleon
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 27, 2003
- Messages
- 1,053
Hey everyone-
Has anyone figured out any slick mounting/mod possibilities for this newer generation of cases with tempered glass side panels?
I'm looking at the Lian Li Lancool II or III series, Corsair airflow, Fractal pop air/meshify and any other mentioned in this Gamers Nexus video
- I'd like to stick below $200 for the case
I'd rather have something with a mesh side or might even replace the glass with plexiglass so I can mod it.
- IMO - side fans blowing on a GPU are too effective when it comes to system temps
The cases I was looking at are all mid-towers, but I love how much room you have inside a full tower. The last I had was a Corsair 750D airflow which I loved. Any thoughts on getting a full tower and just modding it vs all of these airflow case versions?
- I don't want to miss out on modern case innovations, but like the old school side fan modding
Has anyone figured out any slick mounting/mod possibilities for this newer generation of cases with tempered glass side panels?
I'm looking at the Lian Li Lancool II or III series, Corsair airflow, Fractal pop air/meshify and any other mentioned in this Gamers Nexus video
- I'd like to stick below $200 for the case
I'd rather have something with a mesh side or might even replace the glass with plexiglass so I can mod it.
- IMO - side fans blowing on a GPU are too effective when it comes to system temps
The cases I was looking at are all mid-towers, but I love how much room you have inside a full tower. The last I had was a Corsair 750D airflow which I loved. Any thoughts on getting a full tower and just modding it vs all of these airflow case versions?
- I don't want to miss out on modern case innovations, but like the old school side fan modding
Last edited: