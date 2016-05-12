MrGuvernment
Just logged into steam and tadda!
Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI
Oct 21st 2016... my birthday too..
Not sure of the graphics... the colors and such seem almost like WoW when it first came out..
Pre-purchase Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI on Steam
I do wonder after this many versions.. what can they really add or change?
http://www.civilization.com/
http://www.civilization.com/#media_lightbox/qvBf6WBatk0
