  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI

I made a topic in the PC Gaming section a while ago and mentioned some of the announced changes.
 
I'm excited but hope that it doesn't take as long to get the game playable as last time.
 
techie81 said:
I'm excited but hope that it doesn't take as long to get the game playable as last time.
Click to expand...
RPS article said they are keeping all the mechanisms from the Civ V + expansions and then adding to that. My hopes are up.
 
I'm excited, Sean Bean spoke to me through the trailer. HAHA
 
Gathering Storm just dropped and I’m having a really fun time with it.

Did one play through with Hungary, and I’m working through Canada right now trying pacifist.
 
I wonder how it will compare to IV (best in the series).
 
Hulk said:
I wonder how it will compare to IV (best in the series).
Click to expand...

I tried the demo a few months ago. IV is still the only game of the series that I ever liked.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Hulk
like this
I liked 2 and 4 myself the most ^.^

anyways damn damn damn, I wish someone had announced such in shotbox Feb11-14 I would have
really loved a free game (especially one that is over $74 CAD brand new)
it would have made a nice late birthday gift :(
 
Was The recent addon worth the $40 pricetag?

I normally get the expansion packs, but could not see dropping $40 for it.

What the FSCK happened to 19.95 and 24.95 expansion packs?
 
terpsy said:
Was The recent addon worth the $40 pricetag?

I normally get the expansion packs, but could not see dropping $40 for it.

What the FSCK happened to 19.95 and 24.95 expansion packs?
Click to expand...

I picked it up for $31. There are alternate legit sites to get steam keys. I got it from greenmangaming.

If you enjoy playing the game then I think it's worth it. If not, then I don't think it will change your mind. I don't buy a lot of games (as in, I don't game as much anymore), so it's not hard to convince myself to pay $40 for an expansion when I probably spend maybe $200 total in a year on games.
 
terpsy said:
Was The recent addon worth the $40 pricetag?

I normally get the expansion packs, but could not see dropping $40 for it.

What the FSCK happened to 19.95 and 24.95 expansion packs?
Click to expand...

Its a really big expansion. It changes the gameplay pretty significantly.
 
CAD4466HK said:
I got it.
Give it some time, their servers could be getting slammed.
Click to expand...
Looks like I am not the only one. If you have the base game I think you have to contact support to get it removed. Edit: They just fixed it.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top