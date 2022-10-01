Sick of on-board audio, what should I do?

Hi all,I have been using an older set of Bose AE2 headphones with a mod-mic for my computer audio. I do a lot of gaming, and occasional music listening... I am not looking for professional level stuff. I could spend a few hundred bucks, maybe more, preferably less. My target is that point on the curve where you get a lot for your money.My Gigabyte Z590 pro AX has the Realtek ALC4080 codec and I'm not convinced it's any good. Sometimes it will crap out and put out a max volume static sound that could give someone PTSD under the right circumstancesI've read a lot of threads on the topic of gaming audio setups, and I'm still confused. Should I get a standalone sound card? Is the optical out on my Mobo still processed by the ALC4080, or the cpu? Should I go HDMI out from my RTX 3080 to some other device?The headphone out on my mobo sucks. To get anywhere near reasonable volumes in Discord or built in voice chat in most games I have to max out all settings for mic output and boost in windows.So, what is a good gaming audio setup with the potential for positional audio that is reasonable? Headphones only, I don't want speakers.To be clear, I'm talking about the soundcard I/O and DAC, I'm not necessarily looking for better headphone or mic although suggestions are welcome.