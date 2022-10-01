Sick of on-board audio, what should I do?

Azzkiker

Hi all,

I have been using an older set of Bose AE2 headphones with a mod-mic for my computer audio. I do a lot of gaming, and occasional music listening... I am not looking for professional level stuff. I could spend a few hundred bucks, maybe more, preferably less. My target is that point on the curve where you get a lot for your money.

My Gigabyte Z590 pro AX has the Realtek ALC4080 codec and I'm not convinced it's any good. Sometimes it will crap out and put out a max volume static sound that could give someone PTSD under the right circumstances :eek:

I've read a lot of threads on the topic of gaming audio setups, and I'm still confused. Should I get a standalone sound card? Is the optical out on my Mobo still processed by the ALC4080, or the cpu? Should I go HDMI out from my RTX 3080 to some other device?

The headphone out on my mobo sucks. To get anywhere near reasonable volumes in Discord or built in voice chat in most games I have to max out all settings for mic output and boost in windows.

So, what is a good gaming audio setup with the potential for positional audio that is reasonable? Headphones only, I don't want speakers.

To be clear, I'm talking about the soundcard I/O and DAC, I'm not necessarily looking for better headphone or mic although suggestions are welcome.
 
toast0

Azzkiker said:
My Gigabyte Z590 pro AX has the Realtek ALC4080 codec and I'm not convinced it's any good. Sometimes it will crap out and put out a max volume static sound that could give someone PTSD under the right circumstances :eek:
That gives me flashbacks to my macbook. That was a software issue apparently, only affected iTunes, not Chrome, started after a major update and stopped after the next one... Just Worked, not bitter.

Any-hoo... It's bulky, but you could do HDMI out to a receiver and use it's headphone jack, if you've got a spare receiver or a source of used receivers for cheap. Optical from the onboard should work too. That technically goes through the sound card, but it should be minimally processed. I'm not sure what your options are for a higher quality ADC for your mic if you need that, but maybe your onboard is good enough at that?
 
Azzkiker

Thanks for the reply!

I am looking at the SB X3/4 since bypassing the Realtek sound card could get rid of my occasional static blast and maybe give better 7.1/positional audio for games. However, I've also looked at the Schiit HEL to get cleaner sound and especially the onboard mic gain seems useful... is there a good way to do both? A better internal or external soundcard, plus a good mic amp, or is there a standalone device that does both well?
 
chithanh

Does your monitor have a headphone jack? You could use that as an interim solution until you get your hands on something better.
 
