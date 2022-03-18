Shutoko Revival Project: Assetto Corsa mod recreates over 150km of the Shutoko Expressway

Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
30,497
C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
5,298
the success of this mod and the LA Canyons one reinforces my belief that there's a gaping hole where a realism-focused open world 'street cruising' type of simulator could be. there's always this assumption between "realism = must be on race tracks" and "arcade/simcade = streets/offroad" and i just don't think it has to be that way. dunno if anyone besides modders will ever tackle it though. i do kinda wonder if Kunos is taking note of how popular mods like this are for AC in their development of AC2...
 
