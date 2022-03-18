Shutoko Revival Project: Assetto Corsa mod recreates over 150km of the Shutoko Expressway

Armenius
Just discovered this mod for Asetto Corsa. Includes traffic, weather, and online servers to join other people on. Looks fun.
You do not need a to be a Patron to download the mod, but you do need Discord unfortunately.
https://www.patreon.com/Shutoko_Revival_Project
This Reddit thread has the links to download the latest version:
https://www.reddit.com/r/assettocorsa/comments/nmedah/shutoko_revival_download_links/
