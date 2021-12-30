Shure TW2 True Wireless Bluetooth Adapter for MMCX earbuds

Shure has a true wireless adapter that works with MMCX earbuds, turning them into bluetooth wireless earbuds.I bought a pair, which I'm using with my Sony EX800ST earbuds (a cult classic - absolutely fantastic sound) together with a MMCX adapter. Music, videos, and phone calls work great, in everyday use they're pretty seamless, gaming is generally okay but in some games not great due to Bluetooth latency - I'm not sure if that's an issue with the Shure, or with bad Intel Bluetooth on my motherboard which needs to be power cycled every so often for Bluetooth to work at all. The Shure adapters have an app which lets you control them to customize what the buttons do and enable things like EQ. The charging case is huge, which means that all sorts of MMCX earbuds can fit into it without problems - no problems whatsoever with the Sony EX800ST.I am very, very happy with mine after about a month.