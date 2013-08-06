Shroud of the Avatar is looking sweet

It is indeed very promising. I'm a little bit wary of the cost of certain things, and hope they can be obtained in-game (housing, certain items etc..are all being sold sometimes for a significant price). If this is an "only for backing" thing it won't trouble me, but given the expense of Citizent+ packages, or a la carte houses (and then you need a plot of land, which will be limited. Basements cost extra etc..) I just hope that most of these won't be exclusive to those who pay.The gameplay looks very interesting and will appeal to many Ultima and old-school MMO fans (for instance, actually typing/talking to other players and NPCs to get them to reveal quests/information. I am eager to see how far tech has come since old-school EverQuest keyword recognition) however, and the pledges up to the ~$100 level or so provide lots of neat extras that seem to be quite accessible.I am pleased to hold a Founder-level account with SotA, and I'm looking into a few things that could be beneficial if they pan out. One really neat feature however, is that you can essentially put a pledge on "layaway" so to speak, with a monthly payment plan. So if you want something that is more expensive, you can pay for it in installments! I'd be happy to answer any questions in the meantime, and if anyone is planning to pledge, I'd greatly appreciate if you would apply my email address as I'm eager to obtain the fancy emotes and cosmetic doo-dads that come from referrals! PM me for detailsEdit: Don't forget, those that back both Star Citizen and Shroud of the Avatar will receive unique items in both games! We don't know what the Star Citizen inspired item in SotA is going to be yet, but we do know that there will be a Crossbow sidearm (possibly the Iolo special crossbow for one of the higher pledges) in Star Citizen!