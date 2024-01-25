Show your RGB setup, How are you guys setting up your PCs RGB lighting?

Hey guys, are a majority of you guys running a monochromatic (single color) or a controller hub with a lighting effect? Please share your setup and how you got it all working together.
Seems easiest to go with a single color. I could buy another controller and plug it I to a another header to have two or multiple effects on different parts of the build but not sure it's worth it. What do you guys say/do?
IMG_20240124_170952648.jpg

Mine is Coolermaster purple for now but the camera like it blue more lol
IMG_20240124_170534336.jpg
 
I use iCue on 2 of them and the Thermaltake hardwired remote for the Dual Xeon machine

IMG_3406.JPEG


IMG_3569.JPEG

IMG_3443.JPEG
 
