Show your RGB setup, How are you guys setting up your PCs RGB lighting?

xDiVolatilX
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2021
- Messages
- 2,151
Hey guys, are a majority of you guys running a monochromatic (single color) or a controller hub with a lighting effect? Please share your setup and how you got it all working together.
Seems easiest to go with a single color. I could buy another controller and plug it I to a another header to have two or multiple effects on different parts of the build but not sure it's worth it. What do you guys say/do?
Mine is Coolermaster purple for now but the camera like it blue more lol
Seems easiest to go with a single color. I could buy another controller and plug it I to a another header to have two or multiple effects on different parts of the build but not sure it's worth it. What do you guys say/do?
Mine is Coolermaster purple for now but the camera like it blue more lol