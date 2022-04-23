Show support for Ukraine - Sprint#4 - Team Ukraine takes 2nd in first day

OldSchoolOC
Sprint#4 - Team Ukraine takes 2nd in first day
Posted on XS also - https://xs4s.org/index.php?topic=30190.msg96331#msg96331
Team Ukraine came from 3rd to take 2nd over P3D just missing TSBT moving into day 2.
Team Ukraine is going strong in the FB with an
- Overall Position of 5th
- Marathon Standing of 6th
- 2nd place in the Sprints @ the start of the 4th sprint yesterday - Einstein
04/21/2022 21:00 (UTC) - 04/24/2022 20:59 (UTC)
Einstein@home
Thanks for your support
SV
Anyone Can Join Team Ukraine for the sprint
Anyone who feels froggy, could easily join Team Ukraine by dropping your
current and signing up to Ukraine on the Einstein@home site
You can switch teams anytime, then after the sprint you can go back to your MAIN team
Link here - https://einsteinathome.org/community/teams/172302
click the box shown here.
Day one Finals
https://formula-boinc.org/sprint_v2.py?year=2022&lang=en&sprint=4
Overall Standings
https://formula-boinc.org/index_v2.py?year=2022&lang=&team=&thx=
Thanks to all that helped and to all those are on other projects
