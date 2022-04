Show support for Ukraine - Sprint#4 - Team Ukraine takes 2nd in first day

Sprint#4 - Team Ukraine takes 2nd in first dayPosted on XS also - https://xs4s.org/index.php?topic=30190.msg96331#msg96331 Team Ukraine came from 3rd to take 2nd over P3D just missing TSBT moving into day 2.Team Ukraine is going strong in the FB with an- Overall Position of 5th- Marathon Standing of 6th- 2nd place in the Sprints @ the start of the 4th sprint yesterday - Einstein04/21/2022 21:00 (UTC) - 04/24/2022 20:59 (UTC)Einstein@homeThanks for your supportSVAnyone Can Join Team Ukraine for the sprintAnyone who feels froggy, could easily join Team Ukraine by dropping yourcurrent and signing up to Ukraine on the Einstein@home siteYou can switch teams anytime, then after the sprint you can go back to your MAIN teamLink here - https://einsteinathome.org/community/teams/172302 click the box shown here.Day one FinalsOverall StandingsThanks to all that helped and to all those are on other projects