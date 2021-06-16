Show off your worst chkdsk /r results.

I'll start. This is a 500GB 5400rpm HGST HDD from an older ASUS laptop. And it failed at the end so I have to try again. Just trying to get it working well enough to be able to image the drive to an SSD so I can hopefully get it to boot so I can upgrade it to Windows 10.
I'll add the other results once I get it to complete a scan all the way.
I had to remove a ton of the quoted replaced clusters lines because the forum complained that the message was too long.
C:\Windows\system32>chkdsk R: /R
The type of the file system is NTFS.
Volume label is OS.
Stage 1: Examining basic file system structure ...
220416 file records processed.
File verification completed.
Phase duration (File record verification): 16.42 minutes.
3077 large file records processed.
Phase duration (Orphan file record recovery): 0.00 milliseconds.
0 bad file records processed.
Phase duration (Bad file record checking): 1.17 milliseconds.
Stage 2: Examining file name linkage ...
223 reparse records processed.
303222 index entries processed.
Index verification completed.
Phase duration (Index verification): 28.52 minutes.
0 unindexed files scanned.
Phase duration (Orphan reconnection): 310.56 milliseconds.
0 unindexed files recovered to lost and found.
Phase duration (Orphan recovery to lost and found): 0.96 milliseconds.
223 reparse records processed.
Phase duration (Reparse point and Object ID verification): 523.99 milliseconds.
Stage 3: Examining security descriptors ...
Security descriptor verification completed.
Phase duration (Security descriptor verification): 90.42 milliseconds.
41404 data files processed.
Phase duration (Data attribute verification): 0.55 milliseconds.
CHKDSK is verifying Usn Journal...
6624 USN bytes processed.
Usn Journal verification completed.
Phase duration (USN journal verification): 1.08 milliseconds.
Stage 4: Looking for bad clusters in user file data ...
Windows replaced bad clusters in file 67
of name \PROGRA~1\MICROS~1\root\office15\1033\OUTLLIBR.DLL.
Windows replaced bad clusters in file 3567C
of name \Windows\WinSxS\AM84B2~1.209\WINDOW~1.DLL.
220400 files processed.
File data verification completed.
Phase duration (User file recovery): 12.62 hours.
An unspecified error occurred (766f6c756d652e63 470).
C:\Windows\system32>