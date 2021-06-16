Show off your worst chkdsk /r results.

C:\Windows\system32>chkdsk R: /R

The type of the file system is NTFS.

Volume label is OS.



Stage 1: Examining basic file system structure ...

220416 file records processed.

File verification completed.

Phase duration (File record verification): 16.42 minutes.

3077 large file records processed.

Phase duration (Orphan file record recovery): 0.00 milliseconds.

0 bad file records processed.

Phase duration (Bad file record checking): 1.17 milliseconds.



Stage 2: Examining file name linkage ...

223 reparse records processed.

303222 index entries processed.

Index verification completed.

Phase duration (Index verification): 28.52 minutes.

0 unindexed files scanned.

Phase duration (Orphan reconnection): 310.56 milliseconds.

0 unindexed files recovered to lost and found.

Phase duration (Orphan recovery to lost and found): 0.96 milliseconds.

223 reparse records processed.

Phase duration (Reparse point and Object ID verification): 523.99 milliseconds.



Stage 3: Examining security descriptors ...

Security descriptor verification completed.

Phase duration (Security descriptor verification): 90.42 milliseconds.

41404 data files processed.

Phase duration (Data attribute verification): 0.55 milliseconds.

CHKDSK is verifying Usn Journal...

6624 USN bytes processed.

Usn Journal verification completed.

Phase duration (USN journal verification): 1.08 milliseconds.



Stage 4: Looking for bad clusters in user file data ...

Windows replaced bad clusters in file 67



of name \PROGRA~1\MICROS~1\root\office15\1033\OUTLLIBR.DLL.

Windows replaced bad clusters in file 3567C

of name \Windows\WinSxS\AM84B2~1.209\WINDOW~1.DLL.

220400 files processed.

File data verification completed.

Phase duration (User file recovery): 12.62 hours.

An unspecified error occurred (766f6c756d652e63 470).



I'll start. This is a 500GB 5400rpm HGST HDD from an older ASUS laptop. And it failed at the end so I have to try again. Just trying to get it working well enough to be able to image the drive to an SSD so I can hopefully get it to boot so I can upgrade it to Windows 10.I'll add the other results once I get it to complete a scan all the way.I had to remove a ton of the quoted replaced clusters lines because the forum complained that the message was too long.