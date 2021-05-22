Shouldn't 850W be enough? Faulty PSU?

I'm running an EVGA FTW3 3090 on the "normal" bios and have a 5950x without PBO or any additional boosting enabled. The only other component I have in my system is a 2TB NVMe drive, a 240mm AIO, and several case fans. My PSU is an EVGA 850W Supernova Gold PSU that I got from the "B-stock" a couple weeks ago.



I was playing through AC: Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids and when I made it into a fort and tried to use the predator bow, my computer shut off. I have to cycle the switch on the back of the PSU before it will boot again. I can fairly easily replicate this behavior, and other parts of the game have no issues. I loaded up 3dMark, and did a stress test, and my computer shuts off before even 1 pass of TimeSpy completes.



Do you think it's a faulty 850W PSU or do I just need more power?



Even if I'm pulling 400-450W with the card, my settings only have the CPU at around 150W, and the other components shouldn't be anywhere near 250W left over. Kind of makes me wonder if it's a faulty PSU.