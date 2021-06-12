Should you really get 32gb memory for a ThinkPad I7 with integrated graphics? Or is it a waste of money?

I purchased an Lenovo Yoga Gen 6 laptop with an I7. I only got 16gb of ram.



My reasoning was that, it only has integrated graphics so I don't think I will play any games that would need 32gb. I also don't do any video editing or really anything like that.



This is more my travel laptop, and I don't see any reason at all for needing 32gb of memory.



Everyone else is telling me I need 32gb. I guess mainly for future proofing in 5 years or something??



What is the honest truth, will I really see any benefit of 32gb in the next 3 years for a very lightweight mobile computer with integrated graphics. I am really just an average computer user, not really planning on doing anything demanding with the laptop. I have a desktop that is high end.



Will it be hard to sell the notebook in 3 years with only 16gb of memory? Would 32gb really get me that much more money?



Did I make a stupid decision buying the 16gb memory and not the 32gb?