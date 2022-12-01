Should you pay considerably more for High end Motherboards

So Ive been wondering....Ive always payed a premium for enthusiast pinged motherboards but Ive also tended to target stuff that has been stable and had good driver support but recently with the huge price increase in everything pc related, Ive been looking at bargains that dont break stability and perf. Is it still possible to get top notch perf and stability without breaking the bank ?



Is the huge price increases for high end motherboards primarely based on overclockabilty and if so is the couple of added FPS worth it? I mean Ive been overclocking cpus, memory and gpus for 25 years and mostly what you get is extremely limited perceptible improvements. Most of the the time I go back to stock clocks to improve longevity.