Should there be another Warcraft movie?

Hi! Playing the Warcraft 3 campaign in the remastered Reforged version is a great experience I'd say. All the mechanics, story and the voice acting I appreciate today a bit more than in the past - it's all crafted so carefully. The enhancements are stellar too, first and foremost how sharp everything is now, but also how you can zoom camera out further - I recall the view being more cluttered in the classic version.
The setting with it's races and characters fits a movie indeed, since the 2016 movie was pretty good in my opinion. It was visually striking, felt like the game world and was straight forward without any unncessary unique spins so to say, but why there has not been a follow up? Do you care if there ever is one, or did you like the 2016 movie in the first place? Share your thoughts.
