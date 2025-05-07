  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Should there be another Warcraft movie?

GamerNerves

Hi! Playing the Warcraft 3 campaign in the remastered Reforged version is a great experience I'd say. All the mechanics, story and the voice acting I appreciate today a bit more than in the past - it's all crafted so carefully. The enhancements are stellar too, first and foremost how sharp everything is now, but also how you can zoom camera out further - I recall the view being more cluttered in the classic version.

The setting with it's races and characters fits a movie indeed, since the 2016 movie was pretty good in my opinion. It was visually striking, felt like the game world and was straight forward without any unncessary unique spins so to say, but why there has not been a follow up? Do you care if there ever is one, or did you like the 2016 movie in the first place? Share your thoughts.
 
Yes, please. I loved the 2016 movie and I don't understand the hate it got from some people. Unfortunately it didn't make a lot of money in the domestic market.
 
