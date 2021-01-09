Should the 5700xt be considered one of the greatest of all time?

I have owned many cards since my first build in 2001. I started with a 9800pro. That card lasted many years. By that time I had the bug to build, I loved it, and I lived by the mantra that an enthusiast builds with the best product at the time, regardless of brand. I got lucky three times, in terms of video cards, when doing a brand new build. I was doing a new build when the first Titan was released( a card that was made obsolete two months later),I built a system with the legendary 8800xt and I got into building when the great 9800pro was THE card. Ok the ATI 9800xt was around but the pro is a classic. I missed out on the incredible 1080ti, I already had a 980ti hydrocopper and, at the time, did not see the value in upgrading. Boy was I wrong! Then the 2080's with raytracing came out and NVIDIA changed the pricing game so much, so disgustingly, pricing their Titans at 2000 dollars and their TI's at 1300, seemingly(definately) taking advantage of a mining craze that boosted sell prices and created a shortage of graphics cards. Then AMD finally released a card that was priced well and competed with NVIDIA's third best card for 300 less. This was the value that made me buy the components to a new custom watercooled build rather that buy a last gen cpu/gpu.



Despite the value charts, this AMD GPU was now offering value and was competing with a 2070 at 200 less. The reviews and charts all showed that it wasnt quite as good but should be purchased over team green whenever possible. Now we sit a year and a half later with big navi and the rtx30 series out(sort of). The 5700xt was buyable throughout this drought at close to msrp, and as of right, now it beats a 2070pro and competes with a 2080. It is a last gen card that can still be recommended, if caught at msrp, against current gen cards that are una vailable. It HAS aged like fine wine(stupid catch phrase I know) just like AMD said it would.



Take that all into consideration, and I ask you: Is this card one of the greats, a classic? Is this AMD's 1080ti?