Should I use the SFP port on my switches?

Basically I have 2 houses despite being covered by one roof. I have 2 switches, one in each house. Traveling the route of the wire, 100 feet or less separate the switches.



The network wire is mix of cat 6 and cat 6E. Currently I have the switches connected via LAN ports on both the switches. Both are gigabit switches, both have SFP connections. One older Cisco (freaking work horse) and a newer Ubiquiti 24 port POE. I have many unused ports.



We have one server and three TVs that feed off that server. The server is sending 4K content.



Will I gain anything by connecting the switches to each other via the SFP port?



I absolutely will not be using fiber optic cable.