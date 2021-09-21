Should I use the SFP port on my switches?

Liver

Oct 24, 2005
5,054
Basically I have 2 houses despite being covered by one roof. I have 2 switches, one in each house. Traveling the route of the wire, 100 feet or less separate the switches.

The network wire is mix of cat 6 and cat 6E. Currently I have the switches connected via LAN ports on both the switches. Both are gigabit switches, both have SFP connections. One older Cisco (freaking work horse) and a newer Ubiquiti 24 port POE. I have many unused ports.

We have one server and three TVs that feed off that server. The server is sending 4K content.

Will I gain anything by connecting the switches to each other via the SFP port?

I absolutely will not be using fiber optic cable.
 
SamirD

Mar 22, 2015
4,489
Gigabit is gigabit--especially if you plan to put an rj45 sfp and then just use the same copper cable. Not to mention most switches share the sfp with another rj45 port, so you'll not even gain a free port.

Are you having issues that require you to have more bandwidth between the two? If so, you may be able to set up a LAG if you're got more than one cable run between the two switches.
 
