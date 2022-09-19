should i upgrade my cpu to match my 6800xt?

Because how money is worth and that it change depending of the amount those question are extremelly subjective.



Do you have performance issues in some games, if the answer is no, then it make waiting for better cpu at better price make sense.

you have performance issues, it is possible to look at your CPU usage during those if it is heavy and if when you look at 1440p 6800xt benchmark of said game you see a giant difference in the lowest 1% and your frame rate, it make it really interesting to upgrade.



The answer is almost certainly maybe it is, in some game even with RT at ultra at 1440p the difference between CPU is massive, like Cyberpunk.



Video like those can give some idea:





But your next CPU would be better than a 9700K and your GPU is a giant amount better than a RTX 2080, so the different would even be larger.



If by the question you mean, are you missing a significant amount of your 6800xt performance, the answer is almost certainly yes (outside playing easy to run cpu wise game)