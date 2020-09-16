Should I upgrade my 65" Samsung KS8000?

So I have a 65" Samsung KS8000 from I think 2016 or 2017 - how can I determine exactly what year it is?



Does anyone know how many LED zones it has and the overall nits? I can't seem to find info on either.



It seems this tv does NOT have local dimming zones, so apparently my blacks/darks can be much better.



I know this was a pretty high-end TV when it came out, how does it hold up to newer 2020/2021 UHD tvs right now?



Say comparing this to a 2021 Vizio P-Series Quantum?



Would I see an improvement over my Samsung KS8000 if I bought a brand new Vizio P-series?



This would probably be the only other option I would probably consider based on price & specs.



I know the real answer is OLED, but my budget is around $1000 and I just can't swing that $2k price tag for a new Vizio OLED.



While I do love this tv, I'm just wondering if I can get a little more vibrant color out of a newer, high-quality Vizio.