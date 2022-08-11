Should I Upgrade from 6600 XT to 6750 XT?

I want to play some older games at 4k 120Hz with medium detail. Currently, my 6600 XT is only getting 74 fps on the best days, and 40 fps on ultra detail. Would upgrading to 6750 XT, specifically the XFX Merc319 be enough of an upgrade? Looking to keep the price under $550, otherwise I would have to wait until xmas (to save more).Specifically, I was optimizing for the TR games: