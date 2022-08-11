Should I Upgrade from 6600 XT to 6750 XT?

D

djstarfox

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 20, 2010
Messages
474
I want to play some older games at 4k 120Hz with medium detail. Currently, my 6600 XT is only getting 74 fps on the best days, and 40 fps on ultra detail. Would upgrading to 6750 XT, specifically the XFX Merc319 be enough of an upgrade? Looking to keep the price under $550, otherwise I would have to wait until xmas (to save more).

Specifically, I was optimizing for the TR games:
https://www.gpu-monkey.com/en/gpu_benchmark-shadow_of_the_tomb_raider-6
 
SPARTAN VI

SPARTAN VI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
8,365
Granted this doesn't tell the entire story, looking at a healthy 50% bump on average at 4K.

1660234768945.png


Personally I'd spring for at least 60 fps in your favorite game/s. Also, I realize it's over budget, but the RX 6800 Red Dragon is currently within spitting distance of your budget at $580.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top