Should I upgrade? 3700X/X470 > 5950X/X570

Curious whether this upgrade would be worth it.



I currently have a 3700X running on an X470 motherboard, 32GB RAM.



I can get a good buy on a 5950X running on an X570 motherboard. Is this a worthwhile upgrade? I know Zen4/AM5 is not terribly far away, but I also know it will be expensive to upgrade.

On a plus note, the 3700X could go in my other rig, which is running a 2700X on a X470 board.



The machine is 100% used for gaming. The 2700X machine is my ripping/production machine.