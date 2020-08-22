Should I slice the PCIe slot on the motherboard or slice the PCIe rail on the GPU to get physical 1x?

I'm building a sweet server machine and I want it to have a GPU for easy GUI maintenance.
It's gotta be a low profile card, which I can find, but even better, it should be 1x physical so I can keep my big PICe slots free for what counts: The 4-port 10 gigabit ethernet card.

So in that case, do I slice the $30 GPU I'd buy, the $200 motherboard, or do I get a 16x riser cable and slice that instead?
 
