Should I sidegrade my system and buy 3070?

This is my current system



I7-4790k running at 4 ghz

16 gig of ddr 3 ram

MSI Z97S SLI Krait Edition LGA 1150 Intel Z97 HDMI SATA 6Gb/s

Samsung SSD 850 pro 256gb

Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-03 Black Steel ATX Mid Tower Gaming Case

Consair 600 psu





I was considering doing a full upgrade but i am think my 4790k can still do 1440p 60 fps if i upgrade to 3070. Thus I am considering doing some kind of sidegrade to made my system more stable. Whenever I turn on my pc , it sometime refuse to boot to window unless i push reset. i was thinking of upgrading ssd to m2 but can my mobo take advantage since it is an older board even through it got m2 slot. Alsao is my mobo capable of using 3070-3080 without being held back by pci-e I used to overlock the cpu and it got unstable so i revert it back to stock. Also I have concern if my current case can fit a 3070.



I am wondering if a small upgrade/tune up of more ram, better ssd, better cpu cooler and oc will last me a a year or 2 more.