Should I sell my PS5?

I am not sure that I would recommend it. It's important to realize that making the PS4 your primary console at this point is like buying Windows 10 for your new PC (actually worse, because you can't upgrade). Yes, as of today the PS4 still being well-supported with many of the current games but that won't be the case in another 3 years. Chances are that there is going to be some game on the PS5 in the not too distant future that you're going to want to be able to play but won't because it's not coming to the PS4.



Also, modern consoles aren't like retro consoles. Once the online support for a console goes, many of its games have experiences that become significantly hampered. I don't know when loss of online support will happen on the PS4 (it could be years away still) but it will surely be about 6-7 years sooner than on the PS5. I have this problem with my Wii U, and there just isn't a whole heck of a lot to do with it anymore without the online experience. You will just have a much longer window to enjoy the PS5 to it's fullest than the PS4.