Should I sell my PS5?

Sell my PS5?

  • YES

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • NO

    Votes: 7 87.5%
  • Total voters
    8
B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
4,697
I have a PS5 disc edition that I barely use. When I do, I mostly play PS4 games from PS+ or I own already. I have watched maybe two 4K UHD movies ever. Only two PS5 games I play are also avail on PS4.

Should I go back to PS4 in the living room and sell my PS5? +1tb nvme addon, +1 extra PS5 controller

This vote might decide if I sell this and go back to PS4 / PC in the living room. This may be in the wrong forum....

But then I won't have a UHD player for Top Gun Maverick.... hmmmmm
 
Halon

Halon

Gawd
Joined
Aug 13, 2004
Messages
721
It sounds like you’re conflicted enough that I voted no. Spend a month working with it first, use the UHD functionality, and then make a decision after the new year. If you decide to sell it, you’ll still find a buyer.
 
G

gvx64

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 30, 2022
Messages
113
I am not sure that I would recommend it. It's important to realize that making the PS4 your primary console at this point is like buying Windows 10 for your new PC (actually worse, because you can't upgrade). Yes, as of today the PS4 still being well-supported with many of the current games but that won't be the case in another 3 years. Chances are that there is going to be some game on the PS5 in the not too distant future that you're going to want to be able to play but won't because it's not coming to the PS4.

Also, modern consoles aren't like retro consoles. Once the online support for a console goes, many of its games have experiences that become significantly hampered. I don't know when loss of online support will happen on the PS4 (it could be years away still) but it will surely be about 6-7 years sooner than on the PS5. I have this problem with my Wii U, and there just isn't a whole heck of a lot to do with it anymore without the online experience. You will just have a much longer window to enjoy the PS5 to it's fullest than the PS4.
 
B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
4,697
kingk said:
Off-topic, why are you posting this here.
Click to expand...
bc I want decide to sell it or not, it would be posted here. But yeah maybe wrong forum

Also I have PC and PS4 to fall back on

Also Also.... not saying I wouldn't buy another one down the line , just I don't utilize this properly currently. I could totally be playing on PC or PS4 with the current games
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top