Should I roll the dice on this 'Open Box' laptop from tanga.com?

Circumnavigate
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2009
- Messages
- 226
Hey guys, I'm looking to purchase an LG Gram 15Z90Q-P and have been looking around for a deal.
It's selling for $1600 at Costco right now, but it look like it's almost 50% off on Tanga.com
Do you guys know if tanga.com is a reputable seller? They have a D on better business bureau.
Do you guys think its worth taking a chance on this laptop or should I stick with brand new and pay the premium?
Also here is another excellent discount I found, do you guys think this would be a better one to go for? They are referring to it as 'restored' whatever that means.
Shop.com has it as well
Are any of these retailers reputable and worth taking a chance one?
It's selling for $1600 at Costco right now, but it look like it's almost 50% off on Tanga.com
Do you guys know if tanga.com is a reputable seller? They have a D on better business bureau.
Do you guys think its worth taking a chance on this laptop or should I stick with brand new and pay the premium?
Also here is another excellent discount I found, do you guys think this would be a better one to go for? They are referring to it as 'restored' whatever that means.
Shop.com has it as well
Are any of these retailers reputable and worth taking a chance one?
Last edited: