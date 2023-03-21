Should I roll the dice on this 'Open Box' laptop from tanga.com?

Hey guys, I'm looking to purchase an LG Gram 15Z90Q-P and have been looking around for a deal.

It's selling for $1600 at Costco right now, but it look like it's almost 50% off on Tanga.com

Do you guys know if tanga.com is a reputable seller? They have a D on better business bureau.

Do you guys think its worth taking a chance on this laptop or should I stick with brand new and pay the premium?



Also here is another excellent discount I found, do you guys think this would be a better one to go for? They are referring to it as 'restored' whatever that means.

Shop.com has it as well

Are any of these retailers reputable and worth taking a chance one?
 
Last edited:
both sellers are refurb/scratch and dent stores, both items are listed as open box and factory restored(the windows install) and are basically copy and pastes of each other. i wouldnt touch em without a return guarantee.
 
