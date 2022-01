Oh dear. Visiting these forums resurrects very old memories. I was completely forgotten some OS need fresh install. My current OS is 16 years old, has been transferred to a new mobo a few times and had a few more hard drive upgrades. Reinstall my foot. Wife's PC is 5 years old, and so is the OS. But then again, I'm using the most user friendly OS ever, Gentoo. Anything you do in Gentoo can be undone, redone. There is never any need for reinstall, unless you miss the signals from a failing hard drive.