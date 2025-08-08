Should I nuke my Linux install from orbit and do a fresh install?

Deadjasper
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Oct 28, 2001
- Messages
- 2,763
It's been running slow lately and after running every cleanup command I could find it's still running slow -
The file system creation date is 6/8/2021 which I guess is when it all began. If I nuke it is there an easy way to get all my files and programs onto the new install?
TIA
The file system creation date is 6/8/2021 which I guess is when it all began. If I nuke it is there an easy way to get all my files and programs onto the new install?
TIA