Should I nuke my Linux install from orbit and do a fresh install?

D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,763
It's been running slow lately and after running every cleanup command I could find it's still running slow -

Screenshot from 2025-08-08 16-23-52.png


The file system creation date is 6/8/2021 which I guess is when it all began. If I nuke it is there an easy way to get all my files and programs onto the new install?

TIA
 
1754685097848.png

zero reason for that system to be slow....
backup data, reinstall programs.
 
Reinstalling when you encounter problems has the disadvantage that you don't learn anything.

Repairing a b0rked install is a very intense learning opportunity.

As for getting your programs back, that is trivial if you have restricted your program sources to the official repositories. If you collected them from random sources - not so much.
 
