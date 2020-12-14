Should I keep an old Ivy Bridge rig?

muzicman82
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Mar 17, 2010
- Messages
- 75
I have an old Gigabyte GA-Z77N-WIFI build that has a Intel Core i5-3570K and 16GB RAM. I just replaced it with a Z490 / Core i9-10900 build. Besides getting hyperthreading, I don't think there's much or any benefit trying to upgrade it to an i7.
Functionally, there wasn't anything wrong with the 3rd Gen build for casual non-gaming use. Hell, I ran AutoCAD on it just fine.
I doubt I could sell it for much, but am wondering what to do with it... I already have two laptops and a Intel NUC for HTPC...
I had it once set up as a Hackintosh as the Gigabyte boards were friendly for this. I could go back to that just for having a macOS test system.. but unsure if it would run newer versions of macOS.
The build is listed here.
I guess the more general questions are - does anyone see any value in this (to possibly sell) or should I just maybe recycle the board/cpu/RAM and turn it into a new Mini ITX build? The BitFenix Prodigy case is pretty nice.
Functionally, there wasn't anything wrong with the 3rd Gen build for casual non-gaming use. Hell, I ran AutoCAD on it just fine.
I doubt I could sell it for much, but am wondering what to do with it... I already have two laptops and a Intel NUC for HTPC...
I had it once set up as a Hackintosh as the Gigabyte boards were friendly for this. I could go back to that just for having a macOS test system.. but unsure if it would run newer versions of macOS.
The build is listed here.
I guess the more general questions are - does anyone see any value in this (to possibly sell) or should I just maybe recycle the board/cpu/RAM and turn it into a new Mini ITX build? The BitFenix Prodigy case is pretty nice.