Should I go 1440p?

Discussion in 'General Gaming' started by Maddnotez, Jan 24, 2020 at 2:33 PM.

    I had no idea where to put this so I will relate it to gaming. I want to know if my setup will run 1440p, if it is worth it and will it hinder my gaming performance.

    I play Pub G. That is it lol. Sometimes Insurgency:Sandstorm but the point is I ONLY play FPS games. I heard 1080p is still the way to go due to higher frames and faster response times. I would like to keep whatever "edge" I am able to get in these games but I am still interested in 1440p. Nothing wrong with my 1080p but hey why not?

    RX 5700 XT
    Ryzen 5 3600
    B450 Tomahawk
    16GB TridentZ 3000

    Is this setup capable of running 1440p?
    I would get a freesync monitor so does that mean I wouldn't need 144 frames to match a 144hz monitor?
    Will doing this cost me any edge or response time in Shooter games?
     
    If you do not already have a freesync monitor, that is here I would spend my money.

    I run a 1440P freesync monitor with a 2080Super (yes you can run it in g sync mode) and its great with FPS. You'd benefit more from the sync than increased resolution in your case.
     
    If you're doing long range battle in games like that I find 1440p has a pretty significant benefit over 1080p. 1080p just doesn't have enough resolution to make out the details in long range fights.

    If you get a good freesync monitor you wouldn't need a constant 144 fps and it would help a lot.
     
    That makes sense and sounds great.

    On the flip side, what about short range, close encounters? Would the 1440p slow me down regarding response time.
     
    If you're getting significantly less FPS then yes, but if you're getting a decent framerate it's not going to be much of a difference with a good freesync display.
     
    I hears it is a 30%-40% difference in frames between 1080p and 1440p if using the same system.

    if true and even even 30% that scares me. On Ultra I get 100-140+ on Pub G (that game is all over the place)

    So I would get roughly 70-100 FPS at 1440p IF this is even accurate hearsay.

    I suppose I could turn down some settings or whatever.
     
    If you can keep the FPS above 100 IMO the extra resolution is worth it for those games.
     
