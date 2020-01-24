Should I go 1440p?

I had no idea where to put this so I will relate it to gaming. I want to know if my setup will run 1440p, if it is worth it and will it hinder my gaming performance.



I play Pub G. That is it lol. Sometimes Insurgency:Sandstorm but the point is I ONLY play FPS games. I heard 1080p is still the way to go due to higher frames and faster response times. I would like to keep whatever "edge" I am able to get in these games but I am still interested in 1440p. Nothing wrong with my 1080p but hey why not?



RX 5700 XT

Ryzen 5 3600

B450 Tomahawk

16GB TridentZ 3000



Is this setup capable of running 1440p?

I would get a freesync monitor so does that mean I wouldn't need 144 frames to match a 144hz monitor?

Will doing this cost me any edge or response time in Shooter games?

