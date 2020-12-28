Should I get one of the best QLED (Samsung Q90T, Vizio PQX) or OLED (LG CX) now or wait for 2021?

Dutt1113

Jun 30, 2005
1,473
Like the title says, should I get one of the best of the best tvs you can get right now like Samsung Q90T, Vizio PQX or LG CX OLED or wait until 2021 for the new versions of these or even for Mini LED to come out, which I heard might now be until 2022. I believe like most technology and electronics, you'll always be waiting for the next best thing and anything you get will be almost instantly outdated when you get it.

If I do get something now, I think it will one of these TV's. The only grip with the Q90T is that is only has 1 HDMI 2.1 port for next gen gaming which I think is BS for a top end TV. Most people will only have 1 console, but what if you do have both XSX and PS5? You would need a HDMI 2.1 switch or a nice receiver with HDMI passthrough or something which is kind've annoying but not a huge deal.
 
