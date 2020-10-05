Should I get a heatsink for my Sabrent Rocket 1 TB NMVe drive.

When my system is idling, temps on the Sabrent Rocket NMVe drive are mid-40s. Under use, of temps go higher, maybe 60 or more. Are these good temps? Should I get the optional Sabrent heatsink for this drive or a third party heatsink? (Any recommendations?)



My motherboard is an ASUS ROG Strix-E. I built up this rig about 3 months ago. When I was ordering parts, I read a post that said the heatsink that comes with one version of this this drive would interfere with the graphics card. So I got the version of this SSD that comes without the heatsink. However, on my motherboard there would be clearance to add this heatsink instead of the relately puny heatsink that is part of the board.



Thanks in advance.