should I get a 27" 4k monitor? which lg model should I get?

Hi all...



Should I buy a 4k 27" monitor?



I have, now, a wonderful viewsonic that is 2560 x 1444, 24". It is getting old and I wondered if these new 4K monitors at 3840 x2160 might suit me?



I have been looking at the lg series and oh my there are a *lot* of models in the lineup for 27" 4k!

[Some reviewers call these models, mostly with the same panel, so "retina-like" that they have a higher resolution than many of the Apple retina displays!]



But here is my first Question: can I even use one of these monitors? I once had a bad experience years ago where I bought a 27" 1080 display monitor. Do NOT do this, unless you want to like to see every pixel show through your images and games! I noticed that if I were to watch a youtube video, the enlarged real estate of the 27" caused windows 7 to work so hard that every video had some stuttering and buffering. Plus, most of the videos looked a bit "grainy" due to the enlarged screen!



I have windows 10 now with a Asus Z270 motherboard and a i5 7000 processor with a Nividia 1060 6 gig ram.

So. Can I use this larger 27" monitor at 2160 without this stuttering, and without an image degradation? [tweaks and settings might help.]



I use the computer for looking at photos, watching youtube, internet stuff, and games, mostly, too, for games with good graphics versus games that are "fighting" games.

[probably do not need a monitor with a setting for games at a high speed.]





Then there is the Question about *which* model of lg should I buy? there are so many models. there is the UL series and the UK series, maybe four to five models in each of the UL and UK series, alone!

I just need a basic model with HDMI input. I read that the "500" series have poor stands not adjustable, maybe I should go for the higher next series like 550 or 600.

Of course the higher the number the more bells and whistles there are, at an increasing cost.

Some of the higher-end models have an AH-IPS panel rather than a plain IPS panel. Is there an advantage to use the AH-IPS version? I do not do HDR or some of the other "esoteric" uses for the monitor. Some of the higher-end models also are brighter, I read. I do not like an overly bright screen.

so many models. UK and UL. 500, 550, 600, 650, and I even think an 850.



I thank you all for any comments.



freestone