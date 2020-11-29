Should I ditch the Norco RPC 4224?

Right now I have a NORCO RPC-4224 however it seems like parts are hard to find for it.



I'm not currently having any problems but it seems like this might be the best time to upgrade it, before I have to try to find replacement parts.



The only issue is I'm not sure what to get. I would really love another rack mountable case that can use a ATX power supply so I can buy a quieter PSU.



The one thing I really don't need is hot swappable. It seems pretty standard but not super important to me.