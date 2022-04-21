Should i change psu when switch to 3090 ti and 12900K?

Hi my pc:

10850K stock 4800mhz

2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP

Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium

Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC

Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming

1 TB SSD





I have just a question. I dont made decision to eventually buying new platform. But if yes i have a question. If i go to 12900K and DDR5 5600mhz + 3090 Ti i must change psu for better like 1300W? Or my psu will be enough? Thanks. Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium