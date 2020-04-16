Should I buy this LG 43UN700-B monitor only meant for Desktop and DAW and no gaming ?

Hey all so Im struggling with my current monitor and curved is starting to annoy me as much as the cheap bezel on this thing. 4k is nice at 40" but I hate VA panel. Colors are different from top of screen to bottom even if I sit at the sweet spot. I need IPS badly things are annoying plus the viewing angles and incorrect color. This LG 43" is 4k IPS HDR10 sold on LG site for 699.99 and other places out of stock selling it for 696 dollars. So I might as well buy from LG. Should I pull the trigger, Im stoked about the HDR10 I enable it in windows and it makes things soo bright its truly amazing. I want that badly and IPS is the reason for this upgrade. What yall think ?